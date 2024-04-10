UN climate chief presses for faster action, says humans have 2 years left ‘to save the world’

OXFORD, England (AP) — The United Nations climate chief says humanity has only two years left “to save the world” by making dramatic changes in the way it spews heat-trapping emissions. And he says it has even less time to act to get the finances behind such a massive shift. In Wednesday’s speech, U.N. executive climate secretary Simon Stiell acknowledges he may sound melodramatic. But he says time is really ticking away. Stiell cited governments of the world facing a 2025 deadline to submit new and stronger climate plans to curb carbon pollution, nearly half of the world’s populations voting in some kind of elections this year, and crucial global finance meetings later this month in Washington.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

