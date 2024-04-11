Court allows case over forced gynecological exams at Qatar airport to go ahead against operator

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian court has rejected a case brought by five women seeking compensation from Qatar Airways over invasive gynecological examinations conducted on passengers at Doha’s airport in 2020, but their case against the airport’s operator is going ahead. The five women were among hundreds who were forcibly removed from planes on Oct. 2, 2020, as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a terminal trash can. Thirteen women were removed from a flight to Sydney. Many said they were forced to undergo non-consensual gynecological or intimate physical examinations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.