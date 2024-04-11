Minnesota man guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river, jury finds

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 54-year-old Minnesota man has been convicted in the slaying of a 17-year-old high school student and stabbing of four other people who were tubing on a western Wisconsin river. Minnesota Public Radio reports that a Wisconsin circuit court jury on Thursday found Nicolae Miu guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. Isaac Schuman was stabbed to death in 2022. Investigators said in court documents that Miu attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he acted in self-defense.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.