Poland’s kids rejoice over new rules against homework. Teachers and parents aren’t so sure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many kids in Poland are rejoicing over strict limits imposed by the government on the amount of homework. Teachers and parents aren’t so sure. The decree says teachers can’t give required homework to kids in the first to third grades. For grades four to eight, homework should be optional and not count towards a grade. The change comes amid a broad discussion about the need to modernize Poland’s education system. Critics say the system has put too much emphasis on rote learning and not enough on critical thinking and creativity. Debates over the right amount of homework exist in many countries. Some studies have shown little benefit to homework for young learners. But many experts say homework can help kids develop study habits and learn the material better.

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI Associated Press

