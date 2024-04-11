Prosecutor to decide if Georgia lieutenant governor should be charged in election meddling case

ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor has been assigned to look into whether Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones should face criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia announced Thursday that its executive director, Pete Skandalakis, will handle the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was previously barred from prosecuting Jones as part of her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others because she had hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race. Jones said in a statement that he’s happy to see the process move forward.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.