US, Japan and South Korea hold drills in disputed sea as Biden hosts leaders of Japan, Philippines

ABOARD THE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (AP) — A U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt held a three-day joint exercise with its allies Japan and South Korea, as U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an ironclad defense commitment to leaders from Japan and the Philippines at the White House. The nations are ramping up cooperation amid China’s aggressive military actions in the region. The latest naval exercise is also part of Biden’s security and diplomatic engagement with Indo-Pacific nations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.