How immigrant workers in US have helped boost job growth and stave off a recession

MIAMI (AP) — Millions of jobs that new immigrants have been filling in the United States appear to solve a riddle that has confounded economists for at least a year: How has the U.S. economy managed to prosper, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month, at a time when the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates — normally a recipe for a recession? It turns out that the influx of foreign-born adults vastly raised the supply of available workers at a time when a labor shortage had left many companies unable to fill jobs. Over the past year, in fact, immigrants have accounted for all the growth in U.S. employment.

By PAUL WISEMAN, GISELA SALOMON and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER Associated Press

