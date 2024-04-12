Agent at Bad Bunny-led firm has certification revoked by MLB Players Association

NEW YORK (AP) — A baseball agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm has lost his certification with the Major League Baseball Players Association. ESPN first reported the revocation, citing anonymous sources who said other agents had alleged improper benefits provided to players. The union declined to comment Friday on the reason for its decision to strip William Arroyo of his right to represent MLB players. Arroyo declined comment for now but said he would have something to say soon. The decision is subject to an appeal before a member of the American Arbitration Association, according to the union’s agent regulations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.