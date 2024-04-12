Faced with possibly paying for news, Google removes links to California news sites for some users

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Google is removing California news websites from some users’ search results. The move is widely seen as a protest over pending legislation requiring the search giant and other tech companies to pay news organizations for linking to their content. Google calls it a “short-term test” and says it also would pause new investments in the California news industry. Supporters of the bill say it would provide a “lifeline” to local news organizations that have struggled to stay afloat in the digital era. Google and other tech companies like Meta say the bill would favor out-of-state chains and hedge funds and further decimate local news organizations.

By ADAM BEAM and TRÂN NGUYỄN Associated Press

