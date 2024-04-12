Poland calls aid worker’s killing in Gaza a murder, wants further investigation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is calling the killing of a Polish aid worker by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza a murder, and is demanding support from Israel in its own investigation into the case. It also wants the case to be brought before an independent court in Israel. Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, was addressing lawmakers in parliament with details on the April 1 death of Damian Soból, 35, and six other workers of the World Central Kitchen charity. He called the killings “shocking and disturbing” and said Poland expects Israel’s “full cooperation” in the murder investigation opened by Polish prosecutors. Many Polish lawmakers say the killings should be considered a war crime.

