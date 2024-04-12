Prince Harry scores goal in charity polo match as Meghan, Netflix cameras look on

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Prince Harry scored a goal in a charity polo match as his wife, Meghan, and cameras for a Netflix miniseries looked on. Harry played in a Florida match on Friday to benefit his charity, Sentebale. It provides assistance to children and young adults in the southern Africa countries of Botswana and Lesotho. Harry was being followed around by a camera crew from the same company that produces the hit soccer show, “Welcome to Wrexham.” The couple announced this week they will be producing a series focused on the world of international polo. They hope it will boost the sport like “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” did for the international auto racing circuit.

