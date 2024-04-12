Retiring Chairman Sean McManus leaves CBS Sports with its critical properties locked up long-term

Sean McManus’ final event as CBS Sports Chairman is at this weekend’s Masters. He joined CBS Sports as president in December 1996. He was president of CBS News and CBS Sports from 2005 through 2011 before being named CBS Sports Chairman in February 2011. McManus started considering retirement two years ago. With CBS carrying the Super Bowl this year along with the NCAA Tournament and The Masters, McManus and CBS President/CEO George Cheeks agreed the timing was right.

