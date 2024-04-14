Pakistan probes murder of a man suspected in the 2013 fatal attack on Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says an investigation has begun after a man suspected in a fatal attack on an imprisoned Indian national more than a decade ago was shot dead at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. The probe comes months after Pakistan accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in the extrajudicial killings of its citizens on Pakistani soil. The man who died on Saturday was a suspect in the death of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who was convicted of spying in Pakistan and handed a death sentence in 1991. But Singh died in 2013 after inmates attacked him in a Lahore prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.