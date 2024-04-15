Charges against Trump and Jan. 6 rioters at stake as Supreme Court hears debate over obstruction law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up the first of two cases that could affect the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020. Hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot also are at stake. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday over the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding that has been brought against 330 people, according to the Justice Department. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. The former president faces two obstruction charges. Next week, the justices will weigh whether Trump can be prosecuted at all for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

