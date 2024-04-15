Israel orders eviction of Palestinian family from east Jerusalem property, reigniting a legal battle

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ordered the eviction of Palestinian family in a deeply contested neighborhood of east Jerusalem. Monday’s order is the latest in a legal saga that’s come to symbolize the conflicting claims to the holy city. The Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has been the focus of a long-running battle between government-backed Israeli settlers and veteran Palestinian residents. It’s part of a broader trend of settlers encroaching on Palestinian neighborhoods in east Jerusalem. In Monday’s ruling, the court gave the Diab family until July to leave their home. Previous attempts at evictions in Sheikh Jarrah have led to clashes and sparked a 2021 war with Hamas militants. The family says it will appeal the order.

