Torch and sandals: What to know about the flame-lighting ceremony in Greece for the Paris Olympics
By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS
Associated Press
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — In a meticulously choreographed ceremony on Tuesday, the flame for this summer’s Paris Olympics will be lit at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in southern Greece. It will then be carried through Greece for more than 3,100 miles before being handed over to French organizers at the Athens venue used for the first modern Olympics in 1896. The pageantry has become essential and is meant to link the modern Olympics to their ancient Greek inspiration.