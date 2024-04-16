8 family members die in Mozambique’s latest capsizing, a week after another killed nearly 100 people
By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — State media in Mozambique say at least eight people from one family have died after their homemade boat sank in a central province. The sinking on a tributary of the Zambezi River in Sofala province came days after nearly 100 people died in one of the country’s worst shipwrecks. State-run Radio Mozambique says two people survived the latest sinking and two are missing. Many areas of Mozambique are accessible only by boats, which are often overcrowded.