A painting of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work he hated is up for auction

LONDON (AP) — A portrait of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work the British leader loathed is going up for auction. The painting by modernist artist Graham Sutherland was made in preparation for a large portrait that Churchill’s family later had destroyed. The episode was recounted in TV series “The Crown.” The surviving oil-on-canvas study shows Churchill’s head in profile against a dark background. It is expected to sell for between 500,000 pounds and 800,000 pounds ($622,000 and $995,000) at Sotheby’s in London on June 6. Sotheby’s has put the picture on public display at Churchill’s birthplace in rural England.

