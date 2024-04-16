An Algerian reporter says he was expelled from his country without explanation

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian journalist is decrying his expulsion from the country after flying in from France and not being allowed to leave the airport last weekend. Jeune Afrique writer Farid Alilat’s expulsion is the latest instance of the government restricting press freedoms in Algeria, where high profile journalists remain behind bars after publishing critical coverage. Alilat said that he was provided no official explanation for his expulsion and had not previously received any indication that his coverage had imperiled his ability to travel between Algeria and France, where he has a residency permit. His expulsion comes as journalists Ihsane El Kadi and Mustapha Benjama remain in prison.

