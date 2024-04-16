Australia’s leader says French worker who intervened in stabbing attack can stay as long as he likes

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a French construction worker who confronted a man who stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall is welcome to stay in the country as long as he likes. Damien Guerot was seen on security camera footage standing at the top of an escalator menacing the attacker with a plastic bollard as he approached. The attacker fled down the escalator and people on Guerot’s floor were kept safe. Guerot’s temporary work visa was due to expire in July until the prime minister intervened. A number of people were praised for intervening in the attack. Officials have said the toll could have been much higher.

