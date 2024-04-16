Don’t let it flow: Tourists to Spain’s Catalonia may soon see water restrictions in the dry season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s drought-stricken Catalonia are considering imposing water restrictions on tourists in the driest parts of the northeastern region if domestic consumption isn’t curtailed. The restriction of 100 liters, or about 26 gallons, per tourist per day for hotels will go into effect if a municipality fails to keep domestic water use by residents below established limits for three consecutive months. The current limit is 200 liters per day per person. For example, Barcelona’s residents use on average 160 liters of water a day per person. Tourism represents nearly 12% of Spain’s economy. But there has been growing pressure by water conservationist groups to limit the use of water by tourists during the drought.

