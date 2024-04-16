NPR suspends editor who criticized his employer for what he calls an unquestioned liberal worldview

NEW YORK (AP) — National Public Radio has reportedly suspended a veteran editor who wrote an essay for an outside outlet that criticized his employer for what he says is an unquestioned liberal point of view. The suspension of Uri Berliner has been suspended for five days without pay. Berliner told NPR’s media reporter that he is not fighting the discipline for violating the company’s rules on doing outside work without permission. NPR said Tuesday it would not comment on personnel matters. Berliner’s essay for The Free Press was hailed by conservative critics of the public radio system. But one of his colleagues, “Morning Edition” co-host Steve Inskeep, wrote Tuesday that the essay was full of errors and showed its own lack of intellectual curiosity.

