On a China visit, the German chancellor says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping who hosted him in Beijing that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens global security, in an apparent call for China to apply greater pressure on its neighbor to end the war. Scholz also told Xi at their meeting on Tuesday that the use of nuclear weapons in the 2-year-old war should not even be threatened. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last month that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened. Scholz told Xi that Germany’s “core interests” were impacted by the war against Ukraine, which has threatened to spread into a regional conflict and has disrupted energy and global food supplies and other trade.

