An EU-wide survey shows that defense and security are among key issues ahead of upcoming elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at the forefront of European Union citizens’ minds, with defense and security seen as key campaign issues ahead of the June elections, according to a study published Wednesday. At national level, the EU’s defense and security is mentioned first in nine countries, in contrast with sentiments five years ago when the last EU Parliament elections were held. The latest edition of the EU Parliament’s Eurobarometer said the economy and jobs, public health and climate change are also top concerns. The Eurobarometer also noted that EU citizens put defense and security as first priorities in reinforcing the EU’s global position.

