Britain’s contentious plan to send some migrants to Rwanda hits a hurdle in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A law that will enable Britain to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda has suffered a setback after Parliament’s upper chamber pressed its attempt to amend the contentious legislation. The House of Lords on Wednesday inserted amendments into the Safety of Rwanda Bill. That sends it back to the lower House of Commons in a process known as parliamentary ping-pong. The bill is still overwhelmingly likely to become law, but the latest move delays its passage, likely until next week. That will pave the way for deportation flights to take off – though opponents plan new legal challenges that could them grounded.

