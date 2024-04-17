Edmunds: Avoid these 3 mistakes when buying a used car sight unseen

Sometimes you need to buy a car you’ve never seen. And there may be powerful reasons to do so. Buying a vehicle online and sight unseen allows you to potentially shop the nation’s entire inventory of cars rather than what just happens to be sitting around at your local dealership. That’s a big advantage whether you want something very specific or simply the best price or the lowest miles. But many shoppers forget the basics when shopping online. Edmunds’ car experts examine the three common mistakes that can easily be avoided.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.