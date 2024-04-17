How many ballerinas can dance on tiptoes in one place? A world record 353 at New York’s Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of young dancers in white tutus and tightly coiffed hair gathered in New York’s Plaza Hotel to break the world record for dancing on pointe in one place. The spectacle was organized by Youth America Grand Prix, a ballet scholarship program that is celebrating its 25th anniversary with three nights of performances at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The dancers participating Wednesday included students aged 9 to 19 who are competing for scholarships as well as professional dancers who are alums of the program. Guinness World Records adjudicator Tina Shi announced the results: 353, a new record.

