Uber is helping investigators look into account that sent driver to Ohio home where she was killed

The ride-hailing company Uber says it’s banned an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death. Uber says Wednesday the March 25 shooting death of driver Loletha Hall is “a horrific tragedy” and the company has provided information to help investigators. William Brock is accused of killing Hall at his home in South Charleston. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says he mistakenly believed Hall had something to do with a scam call he received that included threats and demands for money regarding an incarcerated relative.

