250,000 Afghan children need education, food and homes after returning from Pakistan, says NGO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A nongovernmental organization says a quarter of a million Afghan children need education, food and homes after being forcibly returned from Pakistan. Pakistan is cracking down on foreigners it alleges are in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans. More than 520,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since last October. Save the Children said Thursday families are entering Afghanistan with “virtually nothing” and that nearly half of all returnees are children. A survey of families by the NGO said nearly all of them lacked enough food for the next one to two months. Almost two thirds of children who have returned have not been enrolled in school.

