California governor pledges state oversight for cities, counties lagging on solving homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced nearly $200 million in grant money to cities and counties to move homeless people from encampments into housing. The Democratic governor also pledged at a Thursday news conference to crack down on local governments that were not doing their part. He says a state unit that enforces housing development plans of cities and counties will expand to oversee local spending on homelessness. An estimated 171,000 people are homeless in California. The number has grown despite massive investment by the state. Newsom says residents are beyond fed up with encampments and want to see people housed.

