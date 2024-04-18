Europe wants 2 things from China. It may not get far on either of them.

BEIJING (AP) — Europe wants two things from China: First, a shift in its relatively pro-Russia position on the war in Ukraine. Second, a reduction in the trade imbalance. It’s not clear if it will get very far on either front. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week became the latest European leader to leave China with promises to talk but little more. There is some reason for hope on the European side. China badly wants foreign investment to boost its sluggish economy. But that may not outweigh the larger strategic reasons China has for promoting its green energy exports and aligning itself with Russia.

