Feds push back against judge and say troubled California prison should be shut down without delay
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal officials are pushing back against a judge’s order that would delay the planned closure of a troubled women’s prison in California where inmates suffered sexual abuse by guards. The Bureau of Prisons announced Monday that FCI Dublin would be shut down. The judge then ordered an accounting of the casework for all 605 inmates. The bureau has filed court papers in response questioning the authority of the special master appointed by the judge to oversee the prison. The special master is now tasked with reviewing each inmate’s status. Federal officials say plans for the closure and transfer of inmates have long been in place and cannot be changed on the fly.