Fernando Tatis Jr. has 50 custom cleats planned this year, including odes to Gwynn, Curry and more
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. plans to unveil 50 pairs of custom cleats this season, including odes to Padres great Tony Gwynn, basketball star Stephen Curry and military veterans. Adidas ended its shoe deal with Tatis days after MLB suspended him for 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in August 2022. Being a shoe free agent has allowed the dreadlocked Dominican to be creative and use different brands, although he favors Jordan 1 Mid cleats by Nike. The 25-year-old has already worn shoes honoring late Padres owner Peter Seidler, ones playing off the classic Tiffany Blue and a pair showing gratitude to his big league father.