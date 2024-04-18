Google is combining its Android software and Pixel hardware divisions to more broadly integrate AI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it will combine the software division responsible for Android mobile software and the Chrome browser with the hardware division known for Pixel smartphones and Fitbit wearables. It’s part of a broader push to integrate artificial intelligence more widely throughout the company. Google is also reorganizing its AI research and responsibility groups, although those changes mostly won’t directly affect consumer products. In a letter sent to employees Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the changes will “turbocharge the Android and Chrome ecosystems” while helping to spur innovation. The decision will place both operations under the oversight of a Google executive who previously oversaw the company’s hardware group.

