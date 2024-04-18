Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secures ballot access in battleground state of Michigan
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has secured a place on the ballot in the battleground state of Michigan. The Michigan secretary of state’s office said Thursday that the Natural Law Party nominated Kennedy at a convention. Kennedy’s independent bid has spooked allies of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees, who fear his famous last name and support among a slice of disaffected voters will be enough to tip the election. Michigan is the second state after Utah to affirm that his name will be presented to voters.