2 suspects detained in Poland after last month’s attack on a Navalny ally in Lithuania
By LIUDAS DAPKUS and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Officials say that two Polish citizens have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Russian activist Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Volkov was attacked in March outside his home in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where he lives in exile. The attacker smashed one of his car’s windows, sprayed tear gas into his eyes and hit him with a hammer, police said at the time. The Lithuanian president announced the arrests to reporters in Vilnius on Friday and thanked Poland for its work. Polish officials confirmed that the arrests were made but gave few details.