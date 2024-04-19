Skip to Content
Attorneys argue that Florida law discriminates against Chinese nationals trying to buy homes

Published 11:56 AM

By STEPHANY MATAT
Associated Press

An attorney wants a federal court to overturn a Florida law that she says discriminates against Chinese citizens by barring their purchase of real estate in much of the state. Ashley Gorski represented four Chinese nationals before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. She argued that the law is similar to long-overturned 20th century bans on Asians buying property. Attorney Nathan Forrester represented the state. He said the law addresses national security concerns, including threats posed by the Chinese government. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law a year ago. It applies to farms and properties within 10 miles of military installations and other critical infrastructure.

