EPA designates 2 forever chemicals as hazardous substances, eligible for Superfund cleanup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two forever chemicals used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances. Friday’s action is intended to ensure quicker cleanup of the toxic compounds and require those responsible for contamination to pay for its removal. Designation as a hazardous substance under the Superfund law doesn’t ban the chemicals, known as PFOA and PFOS. But it requires that releases of the chemicals into soil or water at certain levels be reported to federal, state or tribal officials. The EPA could then require cleanup to protect public health and recover costs. PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers but remain in the environment because they don’t degrade.

