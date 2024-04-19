Firefighters douse a blaze at a historic Oregon hotel famously featured in ‘The Shining’

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters doused a late-night fire at Oregon’s historic Timberline Lodge before it caused significant damage. The hotel was featured in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining.” Timberline said in a Facebook post that the fire Thursday night was confined to the roof and attic of the lodge. The lodge is 60 miles east of Portland. The fire may have been caused by embers from the large stone fireplace. The Facebook post describes the damage as appearing “somewhat minimal.” Guests were provided other accommodations and the lodge was closed until further notice. No injuries were reported. The Mount Hood ski area was also closed Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.