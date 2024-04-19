Here’s how Phish is using the Sphere’s technology to give fans something completely different

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phish opened its four-night stay at the Sphere Thursday with a four-hour show. The concert used the advanced technology in the $2.3 billion Las Vegas arena to give even the fans that have seen Phish hundreds of times something they’ve never experienced before. Co-creative director Abigail Rosen Holmes says the band came in wanting to do a great Phish show but took the technology available in the building to do something that couldn’t be done for another artist. Among the highlights: custom visuals projected on the 160,000-square foot LED screen and the band’s music playing through nearly 2,000 speakers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.