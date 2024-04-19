Olympic organizers unveil strategy for using artificial intelligence in sports

LONDON (AP) — Olympic organizers have unveiled their plans to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology. The International Olympic Committee outlined its agenda for taking advantage of AI. Officials said it could be used to help identify promising athletes, personalize training methods and make the games fairer by improving judging. IOC President Thomas Bach said the committee is “determined to exploit the vast potential of AI in a responsible way.” The IOC revealed its AI strategy as it gears up to hold the Paris Olympics, which are set to kick off in just under 100 days.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.