2 Japanese navy helicopters carrying 8 crew believed crashed in Pacific, Defense Ministry says

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense minister says two Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force helicopters are believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during night-time training. The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters. One of the eight crewmembers was recovered from the waters, but his or her condition was unknown. The Officials were still searching for the other seven. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, Kihara said.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.