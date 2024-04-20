Ecuadorians head to polls to toughen fight against gangs behind wave of violence

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorians head to the polls in a referendum touted by the country’s fledgling leader as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. The majority of 11 questions posed to voters Sunday focus on tightening security measures. Proposals include deploying the army in the fight against the gangs, loosening obstacles to extradition of accused criminals and lengthening prison sentences of convicted drug traffickers. Ecuador is traditionally one of South America’s most peaceful countries. But it has been rocked in recent years by a wave of violence. President Daniel Noboa has rallied popular support by confronting the gangs head on.

