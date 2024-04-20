Marijuana grow busted in Maine as feds investigate trend in 20 states

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials have brought charges against a man accused of creating an illicit marijuana-growing operation off the beaten path in rural Maine. The bust of the home marked the latest example of what authorities describe as a years-long trend of individuals trying to exploit U.S. state laws that have legalized cannabis to produce marijuana and sell it in states where it’s illegal. Court documents detailing how the man came to Maine to transform a house into a high-tech, illicit grow operation were detailed in court files unsealed this week with the arrest of the alleged operator. The man was ordered detained Friday until a detention hearing on Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.