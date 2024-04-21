Arkansas teen held on murder charge after fatal shooting outside party after high school prom

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teen is in custody on a first-degree murder charge after the fatal shooting of a high school senior outside a party following a high school prom. Donterious Stephens turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon in the shooting death of Lorenzo Harrison III in Helena-West Helena. Police said the shooting occured early Sunday at a party that was attended by other students after the prom. Stephens was being held in a county jail. It was unclear if he had attorney representing him.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.