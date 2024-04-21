Polish voters choose mayors in hundreds of cities in runoff election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish voters are casting ballots to chose mayors in hundreds of cities and towns where no candidate won outright in the first round of the country’s local elections two weeks ago. Mayors will be chosen Sunday in a total of 748 places, including in the cities of Kraków, Poznań, Rzeszów and Wrocław. Those are places where no single candidate won at least 50% of the vote during the first round of elections on April 7. The local and regional elections are being viewed as a test for the pro-European Union government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after it took power at the national level.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.