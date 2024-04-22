A ban on single-use plastics takes effect in Hong Kong in a bid to reduce pollution
By ALICE FUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has passed a legislation to stop the sale and distribution of Styrofoam products and single-use plastic cutlery as a way to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the city. Restaurants in Hong Kong will not be able to provide single-use cutlery to dine-in customers and for takeaway orders, though takeaways can still come in plastic containers. The law took effect on Monday but restaurants were given a six-month grace period. A second phase of the ban, expected next year, will ban all single-use plastics including containers for both dine-in and takeaway.