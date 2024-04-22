A suburban Seattle police officer faces murder trial in the death of a man outside convenience store

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a suburban Seattle police officer charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old man outside a convenience store. Auburn officer Jeff Nelson shot and killed Jesse Sarey while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct in 2019. The interaction lasted just 67 seconds. Sarey was the third person Nelson killed while on duty. Prosecutors with access to surveillance video say Nelson wrestled with Sarey, repeatedly punched him in the head and shot him twice. Jury selection began Monday, and the trial is expected to last several weeks. Nelson is an Iraq war veteran who joined the department in 2008.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.