Biden administration tightens rules for obtaining medical records related to abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The medical records of women will be shielded from criminal investigations if they cross state lines to seek an abortion where it is legal. That’s according to a new rule the Biden administration finalized Monday. The regulation is intended to protect women who live in states where abortion is illegal from prosecution. It is almost certain to face legal challenges from anti-abortion advocates and criticism from abortion rights advocates that it does not go far enough. It is an update to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which prohibits medical providers and health insurers from divulging medical information about patients. Typically, however, law enforcement can access those records for investigations.

