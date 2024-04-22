California announces first new state park in a decade and sets climate goals for natural lands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will open its first new state park in a decade this summer. The Dos Rios tract in the state’s Central Valley is set to open in June. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Monday. The land will become California’s 281st state park. The park will be available for hiking and picnicking, with plans for eventual swimming and boating access in the future. Newsom also unveiled a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the state’s natural lands. The plan sets out to reduce the risks of wildfires, while expanding forest cover and restoring wetlands. It is part of California’s goal of achieving so-called carbon neutrality by 2045.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.